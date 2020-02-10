Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market

Customer-relationship management is an approach to manage a company’s interaction with current and potential customers. It uses data analysis about customers’ history with a company to improve business relationships with customers, specifically focusing on customer retention and ultimately driving sales growth.

In 2018, the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Veeva Systems

Salesforce

Oracle

IBM

Cerner

Lawson and Verint Systems

Nice systems

NetSuite

Microsoft

Amdocs Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare

Accenture

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Talisma

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive CRM

Mobile CRM

Cloud-Based CRM

Social CRM

Collaborative CRM

Market segment by Application, split into

Relationship Management

Case Coordination

Community Outreach

Case Management

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

