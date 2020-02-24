HEALTHCARE CRM AND CONTACT CENTRE SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Healthcare CRM and Contact Centre Systems Industry
This report focuses on the global Healthcare CRM and Contact Centre Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare CRM and Contact Centre Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
Healthcare CRM, also known as Healthcare Relationship Management, is a broadly used term for a Customer relationship management system, or CRM, used inhealthcare. A contact center system is a computer-based system that provides call and contact routing for high-volume telephony transactions, with specialist answering “agent” stations and a sophisticated real-time contact management system.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce
Pipedrive
TeamSupport
Samanage
Five9 Cloud Contact Center
Freshdesk and NetSuite
Healthgrades
Oracle
MarketWare Systems
Evariant
tuOtempO
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Contect with orginal organisation
Contect with referring organisation
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinic
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare CRM and Contact Centre Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare CRM and Contact Centre Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
