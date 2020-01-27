Healthcare Cloud Computing Market growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2017-2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Healthcare Cloud Computing: Global Markets to 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for cloud technologies in healthcare was $16.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $20.2 billion in 2017 and $35.0 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2017-2022.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1473453

Report Includes

35 data tables and 2 additional tables

An overview of the global market for healthcare cloud computing technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Market segmentation by technology, cloud deployment models, healthcare cloud applications, and by region.

Discussion of key issues, such as inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, and adoption of stronger security measures.

Insight into future innovations, such as edge cloud services that can better support video services for remote healthcare.

Profiles of key companies in the market, including: Agfa HealthCare, Allscripts, Amazon Web Services, Analogic, ARM Holdings, Athena Health, Beckman Coulter Inc., Biocontrol Medical.

Report Scope

The report will segment the technology for IT suppliers by hardware, software and network, as well as for internal and external cloud deployment models by software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), and also by public, private and hybrid cloud platforms. For healthcare applications, the report will segment the market by:

Electronic health records (EHRs).

Picture archiving and communications systems (PACS).

Cardiology information systems (CIS).

Laboratory information systems (LIS).

Radiology information systems (RIS).

Other (facility, hospital information systems).

Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers, and cloud providers.

Key issues that will be discussed include the inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, adoption of stronger security measures to prevent data breeches and future innovations such as edge cloud services that can better support mobile devices and video services for remote healthcare.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/healthcare-cloud-computing-global-markets-to-2022-report.html/toc

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Regional Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Drivers and Inhibitors: Cost Savings Versus Data Protection

Protecting Patient Information

Healthcare Cloud Advantages and Disadvantages

Cloud Dollars and Sense

Consumer Healthcare Cloud

Cloud Case Examples

Telemedicine

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Healthcare Cloud Technology Trends

Hardware

Software

Network

Network Providers

Cloud Security Technologies

Healthcare Internet of Things and Cloud Security Solutions

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End Use

Rise of Connected Healthcare

Healthcare End-use Segments

Healthcare Providers

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1473453

Private and Public Payers

Cloud Providers

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Healthcare Applications and Cloud Migration

Interoperability

Electronic Health Records

Cloud-enabled Healthcare Exchanges

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems

Cardiology Information Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Radiology Information Systems

Continue…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/