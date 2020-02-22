Healthcare Chatbots Market Developments, Management, Technological Advancements by Major Applications and Trends Analysis 2019 to 2023

The global healthcare chatbots market is expected to touch USD 316.85 million by 2023 at 21.10% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), as per Market Research Future (MRFR). It stood at USD 100.46 million in 2017.

Healthcare Chatbots Market Outlook

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market is set to witness healthy growth in the forthcoming years. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector has paved the way for the adoption of chatbots. Additionally, healthcare chatbots are poised to handle complex tasks such as personal monitoring, appointment booking, etc. in an efficient manner and maximize the productivity of the organization. This, in turn, is expected to propel the expansion of the healthcare chatbots market.

The inclination towards cost cutting without compromising on the quality of services has accelerated the adoption of the technology in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the large-scale penetration of IT services has further catalyzed the growth of the healthcare chatbots market. The trend is projected to perpetuate over the next couple of years.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Babylon Healthcare Service Limited (U.K.), PACT Care BV (Netherlands), Sensely, Inc. (U.S.), Buoy Health, Inc. (U.S.), Your.MD (U.K.), Infermedica (Poland), GYANT.Com, Inc. (U.S.), Ada Digital Health Ltd. (Germany), HealthTap, Inc. (U.S.), Baidu, Inc. (China), and Woebot Labs, Inc. (U.S.).

The compatibility of chatbots with mobile platforms has accelerated revenue creation for the players of the healthcare chatbots market. The exponential demand for smartphones is prognosticated to drive the growth of the market significantly in the coming years.

Industry News:

In June 2018, 3i Infotech, an IT company, has launched voice chat for selling healthcare and financial products.

In June 2018, Prudential Hong Kong, the global insurance giant, has revamped its healthcare operation and introduced artificial intelligence integrated chatbot claims platform for dealing with healthcare claims.

In September 2018, Kno2®, the company that provides interoperability as a Service in healthcare, has partnered with Microsoft team for providing interoperability for healthcare chatbots.

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global healthcare chatbots market.

By component

Software

Service

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

End-Use

Healthcare Professionals

Healthcare Insurers

Healthcare clients

Other End-users

Application

Diagnosis & medical aid

Appointment scheduling

The key providers of health care services have started the adoption of chatbots for strengthening their footholds in the competitive landscape of the market. It is likely to augment the healthcare chatbots market substantially through the next couple of years. Furthermore, the favorable government policies favoring the advancement of the healthcare infrastructure is expected to complement the expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.

The report provides visions on the leading market players and estimates their current market share. Company information, covering annual revenue, segmental share, geographical presence, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the report.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global healthcare chatbots market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is set to witness significant growth over the next couple of years. The factors responsible for favoring the growth of the regional market include rapid technological advancements, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, consolidation of key players and presence of developed healthcare sector.

Europe is another important growth pocket of the global healthcare chatbot market. Rising healthcare expenditure coupled with increased research and development activities are set to aid the healthcare chatbots market proliferation in the region.

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market globally and is expected to remain so in the foreseeable future. The growth trajectory of the healthcare chatbots market in the region is guided by increasing investment in modernization of healthcare facilities and rising demand for advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa is set to exhibit little growth. The growth of the region is driven by Middle Eastern countries with developed healthcare sectors, while, the economically backward African regions remain impediments to market expansion.

