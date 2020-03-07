Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Business Intelligence (BI) is defined as a set of techniques, technologies, and tools, which is used for the collection of raw data and then transformed it into meaningful, useful and insightful information. It widely uses data, statistical and qualitative analysis, explanatory and predictive modeling.
Improvement in the quality of people’s daily health and life activities, as well as, BI to support and promote such research activities are some of the factors driving the healthcare BI market. The other factors, such as the rising demand for reduction in healthcare expenditure, need to improve efficiency, decision making process and patient satisfaction, and the need for regulatory compliance and reporting are driving the healthcare BI market.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Sentry Data Systems
IBM
Microstrategy
Microsoft
Oracle
SAS
Tableu Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Typical Architecture BI
Mobile BI
Cloud BI
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Analysis
Quality Performance & Safety Analysis
Marketing Analysis
Claims Analysis
Clinical Data Analysis
Patient Care Analysis
Operational Performance & Cost Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
