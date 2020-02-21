Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

— This report focuses on the global Healthcare Big Data Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Big Data Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

Healthcare is a highly litigious and regulated industry. Over time, healthcare data has been created and accumulated continuously through patient records, radiology images, clinical trials and genomic sequences. With new technological advancements like m Health and Internet of Things (IOT), patients are now able to track their health data and share it with their respective physicians for any further remedies. The more data collected and analysed, the better medical insights gained.

With healthcare industry generating zeta bytes of data, big data analytic solutions aims to improve quality care of patients and the overall healthcare ecosystem. The market growth is gaining momentum with government initiatives for big data integration in the healthcare sector during recent years.

In 2017, the global Healthcare Big Data Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Cerner Corporation

Cognizant

Dell

Epic System Corporation

GE Healthcare

McKesson

Optum

Philips

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Big Data Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Big Data Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Big Data Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Cerner Corporation

12.2.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Cognizant

12.3.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Cognizant Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.4 Dell

12.4.1 Dell Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 Dell Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Dell Recent Development

12.5 Epic System Corporation

12.5.1 Epic System Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Epic System Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Epic System Corporation Recent Development

12.6 GE Healthcare

12.6.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.7 McKesson

12.7.1 McKesson Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 McKesson Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 McKesson Recent Development

12.8 Optum

12.8.1 Optum Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 Optum Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Optum Recent Development

12.9 Philips

12.9.1 Philips Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 Philips Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Philips Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

……Continued

