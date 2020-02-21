Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Healthcare Big Data Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Big Data Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.— This report focuses on the global
Healthcare is a highly litigious and regulated industry. Over time, healthcare data has been created and accumulated continuously through patient records, radiology images, clinical trials and genomic sequences. With new technological advancements like m Health and Internet of Things (IOT), patients are now able to track their health data and share it with their respective physicians for any further remedies. The more data collected and analysed, the better medical insights gained.
With healthcare industry generating zeta bytes of data, big data analytic solutions aims to improve quality care of patients and the overall healthcare ecosystem. The market growth is gaining momentum with government initiatives for big data integration in the healthcare sector during recent years.
In 2017, the global Healthcare Big Data Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Cerner Corporation
Cognizant
Dell
Epic System Corporation
GE Healthcare
McKesson
Optum
Philips
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare Big Data Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Cerner Corporation
12.2.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Cognizant
12.3.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 Cognizant Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.4 Dell
12.4.1 Dell Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 Dell Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Dell Recent Development
12.5 Epic System Corporation
12.5.1 Epic System Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 Epic System Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Epic System Corporation Recent Development
12.6 GE Healthcare
12.6.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.7 McKesson
12.7.1 McKesson Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction
12.7.4 McKesson Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 McKesson Recent Development
12.8 Optum
12.8.1 Optum Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction
12.8.4 Optum Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Optum Recent Development
12.9 Philips
12.9.1 Philips Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare Big Data Analytics Introduction
12.9.4 Philips Revenue in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Philips Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
……Continued
