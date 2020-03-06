Healthcare Big Data Analytics 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Healthcare is a highly litigious and regulated industry. Over time, healthcare data has been created and accumulated continuously through patient records, radiology images, clinical trials and genomic sequences. With new technological advancements like m Health and Internet of Things (IOT), patients are now able to track their health data and share it with their respective physicians for any further remedies. The more data collected and analysed, the better medical insights gained.

With healthcare industry generating zeta bytes of data, big data analytic solutions aims to improve quality care of patients and the overall healthcare ecosystem. The market growth is gaining momentum with government initiatives for big data integration in the healthcare sector during recent years.

