Healthcare Asset Management Market 2023 Major Key Vendors, Regions, Types, Application, and Industry Research

Healthcare Asset Management market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 7.54% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

In this Research, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Asset Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 to 2024

Regional Analysis of Healthcare Asset Management Market:

Canada, US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC, South Africa

Competitor Analysis of Healthcare Asset Management Market:

Aeroscout Inc., Awarepoint Corporation, Airista Flow, Ge Healthcare, Ibm Corporation, Infor Inc., Motorola Solutions, Radianse, Siemens Healthineers, Sonitor Technologies,

Key Developments in the Healthcare Asset Management Market:

November 2017 – Infor released an updated version of Infor Enterprise Asset Management.

October 2017 -IBM acquired the Vivant Digital business in Australia.

July 2017 – GE Healthcare acquired the clinical outcome consulting firm, Novia Strategies.

June 2017 – GE Healthcare debuted its Wireless Asset Tracking Technology. This Healthcare Asset Management Market report forecasts volume and revenue growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments to 2023. For the determination of this study has segmented the global Healthcare Asset Management market report on the basis of types, manufacturing, application, and region. Healthcare Asset Management Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rising Demand with Increasing Concerns of Drug Counterfeiting

– Need to Increase Efficiency in Healthcare Institutions

– Growing Concerns for Patient Safety



Restraints

– Data Privacy Concerns

– Accuracy Issues with the Devices

– Organizational and Infrastructural Facility of Healthcare Institutions Affecting Implementation



Opportunities

