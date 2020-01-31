Health Products Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Health (Function) Food is a kind of food that has the commonality of general foods, can regulate the function of the human body, and is suitable for consumption by specific people, but not for the purpose of treating diseases. It called Food Supplement in EU, Dietary Supplements in USA, Complementary Medicines in Australia, Health Function Food in South Korea, Food with Health Claims in Japan.

Scope of the Report:

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific Products market size was valued at USD 59.26 billion and is expected to reach USD 154.47 billion in 2025, with a predict CAGR of 12.72% between 2017 to 2025. China still the biggest consumption market in Asia-Pacific Regions witch developing fast in recent years, with big market potential in the following decades.

Market competition is intense. Amway, INFINITUS, Herbalife Nutrition, DEEJ, Usana, Blackmores, PERFECT (CHINA) are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Health Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Health Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amway

INFINITUS

Herbalife Nutrition

DEEJ

Usana

Blackmores

PERFECT (CHINA)

Swisse

China New Era Group

By-health

Suntory

Pfizer

Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Shanghai Pharma

TIENS

GNC

Real Nutriceutical

Southernature

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Weight Management

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Children/ Teenagers

Men

Women

Pregnant woman

Elderly

