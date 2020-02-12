HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary

Global Health insurance Market to reach USD 1,856.2 billion by 2025.

Global health insurance market valued approximately USD 1010.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising disposable income and growing awareness regarding health insurance are some trends triggering the growth of the health insurance market over the forecast period. Since healthcare status of population is directly related to the economic development of the country. Hence, rising disposable income is anticipated to supplement the growth of the health insurance market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Key driving factors for the health insurance market are favorable government policies to promote health insurance along with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. For instance: Federal government acts as regulator and also insures some public employees, while the 16 states maintain public hospitals. German government proposes many healthcare programs to make citizens aware about fatal diseases. Some programs are initiated to issue health insurance to citizens. Further, government also invests in IT strategy for health involving education, awareness and other public services about health insurance supplemented by law enforced insurances. As a result, the demand for health insurance would increase owing to the rising awareness about health concerns, promoting the growth of the market across the globe over the forecast period. Furthermore, the advent of digital insurance offers lucrative growth prospects for the health insurance market. However, lack of healthcare infrastructure is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the health insurance market is segmented into type, provider, products, provider network and demographics. The type segment of global health insurance market is classified into term coverage and lifetime coverage. On the basis of provider segment, the market is diversified into public providers and private providers of which private providers is expected to grow significantly owing to the better claim services. The product segment is classified into income protection insurance, medical insurance and disease insurance. On the basis of demographics segment, the market is bifurcated into minors, adults and senior citizens of which adults holds the leading position owing to the rising health concerns and high prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Also, provider network segment is classified into Point of service (POS), preferred provider organizations, exclusive provider organizations and health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs).

The regional analysis of Health insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in Health insurance market owing to the growing healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to favorable government policies regarding health insurance along with the rising awareness about health insurance. Also, high prevalence of life-threatening diseases is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd.

AIA Group Limited,

China Life Insurance (Group) Company

Munich Re Group,

Prudential Financial, Inc

Anthem, Inc.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

UnitedHealth Group

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc

Blue Cross Blue Shield

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Provider

Public providers

Private providers

By Demographics:

Minors

Adults

Seniors Citizens

By Provider Network:

Point of service (POS)

Preferred provider organizations

Exclusive provider organizations

Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)

By Product:

Medical Insurance

Disease Insurance

Income protection Insurance

By Type:

Term Coverage

Lifetime coverage

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Health insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

