HEALTH DRINK MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of Health Drink in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Health Drink in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Health Drink market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Health Drink market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Health Drink market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Health Drink include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Health Drink include
Coca-Cola
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Campbell Soup
Danone
Del Monte Pacific
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
Fonterra
GlaxoSmithKline
Kraft Heinz
Monster Beverage
Nestlé
PepsiCo
Yakult
Red Bull
Unilever
Market Size Split by Type
Hydration Drinks
Rejuvenation Drinks
Health & Wellness Drinks
Weight Management Drinks
Market Size Split by Application
Commercial Consumption
Household Consumption
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Health Drink market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Health Drink market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Health Drink manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Health Drink with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
