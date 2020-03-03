Headphone Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Headphone Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Headphones (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small listening devices that are designed to be worn on or around the head over a user’s ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound in the user’s ear.

Scope of the Report:Headphone industry is relatively concentrated, players are mostly in the North America and Asia. However, there are great many of headset OEM/ODM factories in China.

Apple (Beats) is the world leading player in global Headphone market with the market share of 15.31%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sony, GN Netcom, Samsung (Harman), Bose, JVC, Philips, Logitech (Jaybird), Skullcandy, Audio-Technica, Motorola, Monster and LG.

There are major three types of Headphone in the market, Over-ear, On-ear and In-ear Headphone, among them, In-ear took a bigger share of 55.70% with the volume of 184299 K Units in 2017. On the meantime, the segment of bluetooth headset is increasing rapidly.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, especially the supply chain optimization, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Headphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 11400 million US$ in 2024, from 9220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Headphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple (Beats)PlantronicsSennheiserSonyGN NetcomSamsung (Harman)BoseJVCPhilipsLogitech (Jaybird)SkullcandyAudio-TechnicaMotorolaMonsterLG

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3750887-global-headphone-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Over-ear

On-ear

In-ear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sports Headphones

Gaming Headphones

Business Headphones

Professional Headphones

Ordinary Headphones

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3750887-global-headphone-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 Headphone Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Over-ear

1.2.2 On-ear

1.2.3 In-ear

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Sports Headphones

1.3.2 Gaming Headphones

1.3.3 Business Headphones

1.3.4 Professional Headphones

1.3.5 Ordinary Headphones

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/headphone-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2024-2019-02-20

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Apple (Beats)2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Headphone Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Apple (Beats) Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Plantronics2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Headphone Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Plantronics Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sennheiser2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Headphone Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sennheiser Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sony2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Headphone Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sony Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 GN Netcom2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Headphone Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 GN Netcom Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Samsung (Harman)2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Headphone Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Samsung (Harman) Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Bose2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Headphone Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Bose Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)