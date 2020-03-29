Head-Up Display Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

The head-up display market is growing rapidly over 24% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 11 billion by the end of forecast period 2018-2022. Head-Up Display Market, By Type (Fixed-mounted, Helmet-mounted), By Component (Combiner, Video Generator and Projector Unit), By Application (Automotive Industry, Military & Civil Aviation Sector) by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

The Head-Up Display market is a projection of transparent display on windshield of the vehicle, with the basic information such as speed, temperature, rpm and etc., which is already available on dashboard of the vehicles. The Head-Up Display market, earlier where use in aviation and military functions but as technology evolved most of the automobiles sectors started approaching this technology.

The Head-Up Display Market technology will grow during the coming years as technology showing the rapid advancement. Looking at this growth, ‘Market Research Future’ recently released the market insights till 2022. According to this MRFR analysis, the global head-up display market is expected to reach USD $11 billion and grow at CAGR of 24% during the predicted period.

The head up means while driving the vehicle, the driver or person should always look up and straight ahead, instead of looking down or somewhere else. The most people checks their smartphone, radio and other things will driving. But, HUD displays, the important details on the windshield of the car, this help people to focus more and chances of accidents are also minimizing.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global head-up display market include Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, BAE Systems Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Visteon Corporation, Saab Automobile AB, Micro Vision Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Denso Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hudway, and Penny AB.

Segmentation:

The global head-up display market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, and region.

By type, the global head-up display market is segmented into fixed-mounted and helmet-mounted head-up displays.

By component, the global head-up display market is segmented into combiner, video-generator, and projector unit.

By application, the global head-up display market is divided into automotive industry and the military and civil aviation sector. The automotive industry is likely to remain the leading consumer in the global head-up display market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for technological innovations in the automotive industry that enhance driver safety and convenience.

Regional Analysis:

North America, followed by Europe, is likely to lead the global head-up display market over the forecast period due to the strong presence of head on display unit manufacturers in the region as well as the strong presence of aviation industry players, which has enabled easy adoption of the most advanced head-up display systems. The Europe market for head-up displays is mainly driven by the strong presence of the automotive industry in the region, which has driven technological innovation in automotive design in the region.

Drivers:

Major of accidents happens due to low visibility condition while driving. This situation arise during winter, rainy, or night driving where the roads are hardly visible and weather conditions are unknown. The HUD technology is used to overcome this problem they provide the maps with the GPS navigations, displays alert signal any vehicle ahead on road. Guide in taking turns or moving left to right or warns the driver if vehicles goes in wrong directions. The vehicles like Audi A7, Mercedes S55 and GM, are offering joyful and safe ride for their consumer with help of HUD technology.

The automobile players like Hyundai, Land Rover and Jaguar are one step ahead in innovation of HUD technology, warning signals when the possibility of accidents, displaying the speed limit indication, and also turning the pertinent street signs. Thus, technology plays an important role in development of market.

Apart from this, improving standard of living and increase in disposable incomes are factors to fuel the growth of the market. The consumers are becoming more tech savvy and acceptable toward technologically advanced device that improve their driving skill and awareness for safety while driving this are some other factors that will boost the market growth in coming years.

