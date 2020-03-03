Head Up Display (HUD) Market is estimated to reach over USD 15.3 million by 2026 according to a new study published

The Global Head-Up Display Market is estimated to reach over USD 15.3 million by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The key reason for HUD market growth is the emergence of Augmented Reality which is used as an assistant between drivers and vehicle that leads to safer driving. Thus, with the invention of new driver-centric innovative products, HUD market has gained traction over the forecast period. HUDs are transparent displays which provide different information to the driver in real-time at a single screen, thus helping the driver to safely cruise in his vehicle. They were prominently used in the aircraft, however, with technological innovations, the adoption of such displays has gained significant traction in the automotive sector.

In terms of volume, the number of shipments in the automotive segment of HUD is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. The combination of Head-Up Displays with the driver assistance systems which has implemented by a large number of manufacturers has propelled the growth of the HUD market. The automotive sector is projected to have a remarkable market share during the forecast period. Due to the enhancing need for road safety among passengers and increasing demand for establishing the latest technology in military aircraft, automotive and defense sectors were the major worldwide demand generators.

Global Positioning System (GPS) is one of the factors for the growth of the HUD market. Adaptive cruise control is one of the innovative technology that gained traction in the Head-Up Display market. The invention of portable Head-Up Display in basic & mid segment cars has also spurred the market growth. Car manufacturers such as BMW and AUDI are working with HUD producers to implement HUD in mid-segment cars. HUDs till date were majorly used in the luxury or sports car segments, however, companies are trying to make it a standard feature across all the variants of their cars. The Head-Up Display market growth is attributable to the enhanced perception concerning safety. Along with this, implementing an advanced feature in the standard cars is also fueling the market for HUDs globally.

The key finding from the study suggests that the automotive application segment holds a significant market share in the HUD application during the forecast period. Currently, North America dominated head-up displays in the global market followed by Europe. A large number of technology companies and heavy spending on R&D are the factors that spur market growth in North America. Asia-Pacific region is projected to gain higher growth rate over the forecast years. Key market players of Head-Up Display include BAE Systems, DENSO Corporation, Elbit Systems, Robert Bosch LLC, Visteon Corporation, and YAZAKI Corporation.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Head-Up Display Market Insights

3.1. Head Up Display – Industry snapshot

3.2. Head Up Display – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Head Up Display – Market dynamics

3.3.1. Head Up Display – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Head Up Display Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Head Up Display Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Head Up Display Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Head Up Display Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Head Up Display Market Value Chain analysis

3.3.5. Head Up Display Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Head-Up Display Market Size and Forecast by Mount Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Helmet Mounted

4.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.3. Fixed Mounted

4.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5. Head-Up Display Market Size and Forecast by Component Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Projector

5.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.3. Video Generator

5.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.4. Combiner

5.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6. Head-Up Display Market Size and Forecast by End-user Type

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Aviation

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Automotive

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Wearables

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7. Head-Up Display Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.4.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.4.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.5.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.2.5.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.4.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.4.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.4.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.5. UK

7.3.5.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.5.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.5.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.6. France

7.3.6.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.6.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.6.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.7. Italy

7.3.7.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.7.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.7.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.8. Russia

7.3.8.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.8.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.3.8.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.4. China

7.4.4.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.4.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.4.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.5. India

7.4.5.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.5.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.5.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.6. Japan

7.4.6.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.6.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.6.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.7. Australia

7.4.7.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.7.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.4.7.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 202

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.5.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.5.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.5.4. Brazil

7.5.4.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.5.4.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.5.4.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.5.5. Mexico

7.5.5.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.5.5.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.5.5.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.4. UAE

7.6.4.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.4.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.4.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.5. Saudi Arabia

7.6.5.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.5.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.5.3. Head Up Display market by end-user type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.6. South Africa

7.6.6.1. Head Up Display market by type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.6.2. Head Up Display market by component type, 2017 – 2026

7.6.6.3. Head Up Display market by end-use type, 2017 – 2026

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Continental AG.

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Denso Corporation

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Elbit Systems

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Microvision, Inc

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

