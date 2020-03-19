Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – BAE Systems, CINOPTICS, Elbit Systems, FUJITSU

The analysts forecast the Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) market to grow at a CAGR of 36.78% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the head-mounted display (HMD) market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of HMDs across various segments and regions.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BAE Systems
• CINOPTICS
• Elbit Systems
• FUJITSU
• Rockwell Collins
Market driver
• Increase in military expenditure
Market challenge
• High cost of HMDs
Market trend
• Development of smaller HMDs
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
