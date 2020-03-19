Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – BAE Systems, CINOPTICS, Elbit Systems, FUJITSU

Head-mounted display (HMD) is a display device placed over the head or as a part of a helmet, equipped with a small display optic in front of each eye. An HMD is a see-through display that seamlessly presents flight-critical information directly in line of sight without obstructing views of outside world.

The analysts forecast the Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) market to grow at a CAGR of 36.78% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the head-mounted display (HMD) market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of HMDs across various segments and regions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BAE Systems

• CINOPTICS

• Elbit Systems

• FUJITSU

• Rockwell Collins

Market driver

• Increase in military expenditure

