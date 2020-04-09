HDPE Pipes Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

In this report, the HDPE Pipes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. HDPE Pipes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
This report studies the HDPE Pipes market status and outlook of global, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the HDPE Pipes market by product type and application/end industries.
The global HDPE Pipes market was XX million US$ in 2017 and is expected to XX million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of HDPE Pipes in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam))
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
The major companies in this report including
JM Eagle
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Aliaxis
WL Plastics
Jain Irrigation Systems
Pipelife International
Nandi Group
Blue Diamond Industries
National Pipe & Plastics
Kubota ChemiX
FLO-TEK
Olayan Group
Pexmart
Godavari Polymers
LESSO
Cangzhou Mingzhu
Junxing Pipe
Ginde Pipe
Chinaust Group
Bosoar Pipe
Newchoice Pipe
Shandong Shenbon Plastics
Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology
ERA
Qingdao Yutong Pipeline
Goody
HongYue Plastic Group
Especially Nick Tube
ARON New Materials
Zhejiang Weixing
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
PE80 Pipe
PE100 Pipe
Other
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Water Supply
Oil and Gas
Sewage Systems
Agricultural Applications
Others
