Hazardous Location Lighting Market : Evolving Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

A hazardous location is defined as a place where concentrations of flammable gases, vapors or dusts occur. Electrical equipment that must be installed in such locations is specially designed and tested to ensure it does not initiate an explosion, due to arcing contacts or high surface temperature of the equipment.

Scope of the Report:



In terms of revenue, the global market size of Hazardous Location Lighting was 382.48 million USD in 2016 and will be 616.39 million USD in 2022. In terms of volume, the Sales of Hazardous Location Lighting was about 975.71 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 1716.96 K Units by 2022.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2094478

Recent changes in the regulations in the US has led to the discontinuation of mercury vapor ballasts and metal halide luminaires, which has demanded a need for specialized lighting in hazardous areas. LEDs are sturdy, reliable, versatile, directional, cold start capable, efficient, non-toxic and durable. In the past few years, there has been a continuous technological advancement in manufacturing the bright white LED fixtures for industrial lighting. Hence, they are a good choice for indicator lamps as they are capable of replacing the traditional incandescent lamps at a fast rate.

The key players are Dialight Corporation, GE Lighting, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell ncorporated, Acuity Brands, AZZ Inc., Kenall Manufacturing, Nemalux, LDPI, Cree, Thomas & etts Corporation (ABB), Phoenix Products Company, Larson Electronics, Unimar, Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc), Western Technology, Lind Equipment.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-hazardous-location-lighting-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024-report.html/toc

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Hazardous Location Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2024, from 410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hazardous Location Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG