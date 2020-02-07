Harvesting Machinery Market Effect Factors Analysis with Revenue and Forecast to 2025

Harvesting Machinery Market Report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2025. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

Harvesting machinery or equipment is a mechanical device used for harvesting. There are several types of harvester machine which are generally classified by crop. Reapers are used for cutting cereal grains, threshers for separating the seed from the plant; whereas corn or maize harvesting is performed by employing a specially designed mechanical device mechanical corn pickers. A typical harvester machine comprises of a traveling part, a reaping part, and a baler part. Also the farm harvester machines are also used for controlling the production of weeds. Machines like field choppers, balers, mowers, crushers and windrowers are the common examples of this category.The Harvesting Machinery market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Harvesting Machinery Market Key Players:

AGCO Corporation (US), Alois Pottinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H (Austria), Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Deere & Company (John Deere) (US), Dewulf NV (Belgium), Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Kubota Corp. (Japan), Kuhn Group (France), Lely Group (The Netherlands), Preet Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), Ploeger Agro BV (The Netherlands), Rostselmash (Russia), SAME Deutz Fahr (Italy), Sampo Rosenlew Ltd. (Finland),

Harvesting Machinery Market by Applications:

>Grain

>Cotton

>Beet

>Other

Harvesting Machinery Market by Types:

>Cutting Machinery

>Excavate Machinery

>Picking Machinery

>Other

Geographical Segmentation of Harvesting Machinery Market: United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

