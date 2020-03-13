Hardware Security Modules Market Share, Global Analysis, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth by 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Hardware Security Modules Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

The global hardware security module market is poised to reach at market size of USD ~1115 million by end of year 2022 at growing with ~13% CAGR. The growing data breaches, increasing cyber-attacks, mandates for HSM manufacturers to comply with the internal and external privacy, data security regulations, and effective management of cryptographic keys are driving the growth of the Hardware Security Modules Market.

Also, many firms buy this hardware security module to protect transactions, identities and applications because it helps in securing crypto graphic keys, authentication and digital signing services for a wide range of application.

A hardware security module is a dedicated crypto processor that is specifically designed for the protection of the crypto key lifecycle. It is basically a device that safeguards and manages strong authentication and crypto processing. It also act as anchors that protect the cryptographic infrastructure of some of the most security-conscious organizations by securely managing, processing, and storing cryptographic keys inside a hardened, tamper-resistant device.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, lan-based, pcie-based and usb-based/portable hsm. Out of these, USB-based is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 because they are portabl and easy to deploy without the need for any external hardware or tool.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented as payment processing, code and document signing, secure sockets layer (ssl) and transport layer security (tls), authentication, database encryption, pki or credential management, application-level encryption.

On the basis of end-users the market can be segmented into banking and financial services, government, technology and communications, industrial and manufacturing industry, energy and utilities, retail and consumer products, healthcare and life science, entertainment & media, education and transportation.

Authentication accounted for the largest market share because the usage of hardware security module for the authentication application can reduce fraud and protect users from internet attacks while shopping online and accessing confidential or private information through a web portal or application.

Key Players

The key players of global hardware security module market report include Gemalto NV (Amsterdam), Thales e-Security, Inc. (U.S.), Utimaco GmbH (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), FutureX (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.) SWIFT (Belgium), Atos SE (France), Ultra-Electronics (U.K.), Yubico (U.S.) and others.

Market Research Future Analysis

The global hardware security module market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Authentication segment of hardware security module market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Regionally, Latin-America accounted for the largest market share because the region is attributed to the formulation of new regulatory compliances and the adoption of modern technologies such as cloud and IoT and also creates opportunity for information security.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace, majorly due countries such as India and China are investing huge amounts of money for the adoption of modern technologies.

