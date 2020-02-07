Hardening Machine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Executive Summary
Induction hardening is a form of heat treatment in which a metal part is heated by induction heating and then quenched.
The induction hardening machine includes the vertical machine, Crankshaft machine, and others.
The Players Mentioned in our report
EFD Induction
Inductotherm Group
EMA Indutec
SMS Elotherm GmbH
EMAG
Maschinenfabrik ALFING KESSLER GmbH
GH Induction Atmospheres
Denki Kogyo
Dai-ich High Frequency (DHF)
Global Hardening Machine Market: Product Segment Analysis
Crankshaft Hardening Machine
Vertical Hardening Machine
Others
Global Hardening Machine Market: Application Segment Analysis
Mechanical and systems engineering
Automotive
Tool and die construction
Others
Global Hardening Machine Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
China
APAC (ex China)
Table of Content –Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Hardening Machine Industry 1
1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1
1.1.1 Vertical Hardening Machine 2
1.1.2 Crankshaft Hardening Machine 2
1.2 Main Market Activities 2
1.3 Similar Industries 3
1.4 Industry at a Glance 3
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 5
2.1 Hardening Machine Markets by regions 5
2.1.1 North America 5
North America Market Revenue and Growth Rate 5
Market overview 7
2.1.2 Europe 7
Europe Market Revenue and Growth Rate 7
Market overview 8
2.1.3 China 9
China Market Revenue and Growth Rate 9
Market overview 10
2.1.4 APAC (ex China) 10
APAC (ex China) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 10
Market overview 11
2.2 World Hardening Machine Market by Types 12
Crankshaft Hardening Machine 12
Vertical Hardening Machine 12
2.3 World Hardening Machine Market by Applications 14
Mechanical and systems engineering 14
Automotive 14
Tool and die construction 14
Others 14
2.4 World Hardening Machine Market Analysis 16
2.4.1 World Hardening Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2018 16
2.4.2 World Hardening Machine Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2018 17
2.4.3 World Hardening Machine Market Price Analysis 2014-2018 18
Chapter 3 World Hardening Machine Market share 19
3.1 World Sales Market share by Major Players 19
3.2 World Revenue Market share by Major Players 20
3.3 Major Regions Market share by Sales 2014-2018 21
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue (M USD) 2014-2018 23
3.5 Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Types 2014-2018 25
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 27
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 27
4.2 Raw material Market analysis 28
4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2018 28
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis 29
4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 33
4.4 Production Process Analysis 34
4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 34
Continued…
