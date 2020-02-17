Hard Coatings Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends Outlook by 2024

The global Hard Coatings Market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period (2017-2023). The growing demand from the automotive and healthcare sectors is the key driver for the global market. Borides are expected to be the largest material type segment in the global market during the forecast period.

The global market for hard coatings is expected to gain traction in Asia-Pacific region owing to the increased demand for decorative coatings and cutting tools. Cutting tools is the fastest growing application segment in India, China and Malaysia.

Request to Get the Sample Report : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hard-coatings-market/report-sample

The key restraints hampering the growth of the global hard coatings market are high total cost of ownership and high capital investment market. Additionally, developments of cost effective substitutes are expected to pose challenges for the growth of the global market.

The rising awareness towards the benefits of hard coatings has led to the usage of such coatings in a varied range of end-user industries such as automotive, general manufacturing and construction. Hard coatings are used for wear protection of machine components.

Read Report Summary at :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hard-coatings-market

The major companies operating in the global market include IHI Ionbond AG, CemeCon AG Germany, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sulzer Ltd., IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V, Duralar Technologies, MBI Coatings, Platit AG, Exxene Corporation and ASB Industries, Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook