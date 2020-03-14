Haptic Touchscreen Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Humans always expect any feedback (something in return) for the stimuli, letting them know that the message was received or not. The same is in the case of the Haptic Touchscreen. Haptic Touchscreen recreates the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user. Various haptic displays are becoming available for implementing a new kind of human-computer interaction (HCI) method. A Haptic Touchscreen finds its frequent application in the mobile phone industry giving significant growth to Haptic Touchscreen Market. Haptic Touchscreen market is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries such as medical, ARVR, digital advertising, and others. Also, several companies in the market are investing in the development of Haptic Touchscreen technologies to introduce better and efficient solutions for enhanced user experience. During the forecast period with the upcoming advanced technologies, Haptic Touchscreen is expected to be used in most of the electronics and optoelectronics devices which give better growth opportunities to the Haptic Touchscreen Market.

Haptic Touchscreen Market: Drivers and challenges

Haptic touchscreen market is expected to have a potential rise during the forecast period because the haptic feedback is an alternative which can either replace or augment the audible alert. Also, Haptic Touchscreen are expected to substitute some other feedbacks in electronics also; because of their benefits over other feedback which can give significant growth to the Haptic Touchscreen Market. In upcoming years rising adoption of consumer electronics with additional features for visually impaired is another reason for the growth of the Haptic Touchscreen market. The Haptic Touchscreen technology has changed the way humans interact with the screens of smartphone, tablets, watches, and mouse pads of laptops, which can help user bring the sensation of texture, vibration, and motion to those interactions; making it more interesting and providing a better graphic user interface. These bring new opportunities for the Haptic Touchscreen market related to the electronic gadgets, and attract customers towards the Haptic Touchscreen market.

The government plan of installing machines having Haptic Touchscreen for the voting system in future is expected to create potential growth opportunities for the Haptic Touchscreen market. Moreover, the corporate sector is experiencing rising demand for biometric devices which is expected to provide a potential growth for Haptic Touchscreen market.

The Haptic Touchscreen Market is expected to grow at the considerate rate during the forecast period due to rise in the electronics and optoelectronic technologies. Upcoming technology has a unique application of the haptic touchscreen in online shopping where the customer can sense the fiber of clothes on a screen using the Haptic Touchscreen technology. This innovation is expected to bring a drastic rise in the Haptic Touchscreen market. Besides this, there are some challenges which are supposed to be faced by Haptic Touchscreen market which include the high cost of the screen, delicate screen and lack of modern technologies in some developing countries.

Haptic Touchscreen Market: Segmentation

Haptic Touchscreen Market can be segmented as follows:-

Segmentation of Haptic Touchscreen Market on the basis of component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation of Haptic Touchscreen Market on the basis of application:-

Video games

Personal computers

Automated Teller Machines

Mobile devices

Tele-operators and simulators

Virtual reality

Ticketing counters

Robotics

Biometric devices

Arts, design and handwriting

Holographic interaction

Others

Segmentation of Haptic Touchscreen Market on the basis of end-users

Corporates

Security departments

Supermarkets and malls

Educational Institutes

Others

Segmentation of Haptic Touchscreen Market on the basis of technology:-

Contact haptic technology

Non-contact haptic technology

Segmentation of Haptic Touchscreen Market on the basis of industry:-

Electronics

Robotic

Automobile

Financial

Healthcare

Others

Haptic Touchscreen Market: Key Players

Some key players of Haptic Touchscreen Market are Immersion Corp, Precision Microdrives Ltd, Densitron Technologies, Plc AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc., Haption SA, Tactus Technology Inc., Johnson Electric Group, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Immersion Corphaptic, Texas Instruments, and 3D systems. These players are expected to influence the Haptic Touchscreen Market during the forecast period.