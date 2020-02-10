Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2025

Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market – 2018

This report studies the global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots market status and forecast, categorizes the global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Handling, degating, and deflashing are the major applications carried out post foundry processes in industries. Dedicated robots are employed to perform these tasks under hazardous conditions. These robots provide adequate surface pressure on the workpiece and optimize the handling, degating, and deflashing operations in a safe manner. Degating is the removal of runners, risers, and gates from the casting. These are external components that are attached to the casting during the molding process. They are removed with the help of the robotic End of Arm Tooling (EOAT) that consists of a knife or sharp degators, which can remove tough plastic and sculpt accurate and precise design. The collected metal or plastic gate pieces are reused in molding. Degating robots are generally used in plastic molding in various end-user industries. These robots enhance the workflow. Deflashing is the removal of flashes from newly molded parts. Flashes are excessive parts that stick out of the metal or plastic mold outside the package.

One of the major drivers for this market is the rise in implementation of lean and flexible manufacturing. Lean manufacturing is a method for waste reduction in the manufacturing facility, without compromising on productivity. It also considers other wastes such as waste generated through overburden or uneven loads. Robots eliminate the need for plant shutdown at the time of shift change and reduce the chances of defects in products.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in technological innovations to ease integration of robots. Technological innovations have always been important for robotic vendors to gain market share and increase the adoption of robots in many applications. Similarly, vendors are also focusing on improving the capability of robots to increase their adoption in handing, degating, and deflashing applications in various industries.

The global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Yaskawa

Apex Automation and Robotics

Staubli

Universal Robots

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

6-Axis

7-Axis

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive Industry

Metal Industry

Plastic Industry

Key Stakeholders

Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Manufacturers

Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market Research Report 2018

1 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots

1.2 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 6-Axis

1.2.4 7-Axis

1.3 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Metal Industry

1.3.4 Plastic Industry

1.4 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7 Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 ABB Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 FANUC

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 FANUC Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Yaskawa

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Yaskawa Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Apex Automation and Robotics

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Apex Automation and Robotics Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Staubli

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Staubli Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Universal Robots

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Universal Robots Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

