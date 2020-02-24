Handheld Laser Distance Meters Market: Handheld Laser Distance Meters with Bluetooth Functionality Gain High Palpability

The Fact.MR study on the handheld laser distance meter market is a seamless presentation of unique insights about growth of the market during the assessment period 2019-2027. The study on handheld laser distance meter market explains in detail reliable quantitative and qualitative estimates on how the future for the handheld laser distance meter market is. The report includes the value-based, ultimate predictions about growth of the handheld laser distance meter market in terms of market size (US$ million) and market volume (units) throughout the assessment period.

A recent study by Fact.MR states that nearly 2.4 Mn units of handheld laser distance meters were sold in 2018, and estimates a 2.1% rise in sales of handheld laser distance meters, to cross 2.5 Mn units by 2019. Fact.MR thoroughly assesses various aspects of the handheld laser distance meter market to reach unique conclusions about its growth prospects, and changing demand for handheld laser distance meters across industry verticals.

Request Free Sample Report Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3066

Consideration towards customer experience is building a foundation for salient business strategies adopted by leading players in the handheld laser distance meter market. Leading manufacturers are incorporating Bluetooth functionality with handheld laser distance meters makes the instrument accessible to end-users in a variety of formats. As it enables end-users to transfer information digitally by connecting handheld laser distance meters with smartphones or other electronic devices such as tablets or laptops, manufacturers are introducing the Bluetooth feature in their latest handheld laser distance meter models.

Market Structure

The handheld laser distance market is mainly divided into three segments – geographical regions, range, and applications of handheld laser distance meters. Based on the geographical regions, the handheld laser distance meter market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Depending upon the range of a handheld laser distance meter, the handheld laser distance meter market is segmented in to up to 30 meters, 30-100 meters, and above 100 meters. Based on the end-uses or applications of handheld laser distance meters, the market is segmented into building & construction, metal & mining industry, military, and other applications, such as logistics.

Browse Full report with TOC:

https://www.factmr.com/report/3066/handheld-laser-distance-meter-market

Camera with Brightness Adjustment Features Emerge as Outdoor Application Enablers

A majority of customers are incorporating state-of-the-art measurement instruments, such as handheld laser distance meters, for outdoor applications, in bright sunlight. Leading manufacturers in the handheld laser distance meter market are focusing on improving the quality of display by integrating a high-resolution screen with modern handheld laser distance meters. By introducing brightness adjustment features and a camera with zooming capabilities, handheld laser distance meter market players are allowing end-users to spot distant targets in bright sunlight.

Other key players in the handheld laser distance meter market are Fluke Corporation, Hilti, Inc., Makita U.S.A., Inc., Precaster Enterprises Co., Ltd., Prexiso AG, STABILA Measuring Instruments Gustav Ullrich GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Trimble, Inc., and The L.S. Starrett Company Ltd.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3066

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

[email protected]

www.factmr.com

Read Full PR: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/900/handheld-laser-distance-meter-market