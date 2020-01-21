Hand Tools and Accessories Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hand Tools and Accessories Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— A hand tools and accessories refer to any tool that is not a power tool – that is, one powered by hand (manual labour) rather than by an engine. Some examples of hand tools are garden forks, secateurs, rakes, hammers, spanners, pliers, screwdrivers and chisels. Hand tools are generally less dangerous than power tools.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hand Tools and Accessories in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the rapid growth of the global automobile market, the development of the industrial segment has also been augmented. The growth of the segment is not restricted to a particular region, as the automobile industry is flourishing across the world. Increasing consumer spending ability and per capita, disposable income is also creating a positive impact on the industrial segment. The increase in technical jobs and employment is a great opportunity for the hand tools market to expand in terms of quality and pricing, as professionals use high-end tools and are willing to pay more for such products.

The worldwide market for Hand Tools and Accessories is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 17700 million US$ in 2023, from 14800 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stanley

Apex Tool Group

Great Wall Precision

TTi

Snap-on

Ideal Industries

Textron

Klein Tools

Wurth Group

Tajima

Knipex

Irwin

PHOENIX

Wiha

Channellock

Pro’skit

Ajay

Akar Tools

JPW Industries

JK Files

DUCK

JETECH

Excelta

Sinotools

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout and Measuring Tools

Taps and Dies

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Household

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hand Tools and Accessories Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 General Purpose Tools

1.2.2 Metal Cutting Tools

1.2.3 Layout and Measuring Tools

1.2.4 Taps and Dies

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Household

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stanley

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hand Tools and Accessories Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Stanley Hand Tools and Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Apex Tool Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hand Tools and Accessories Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Apex Tool Group Hand Tools and Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Great Wall Precision

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hand Tools and Accessories Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Great Wall Precision Hand Tools and Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 TTi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hand Tools and Accessories Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 TTi Hand Tools and Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Snap-on

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hand Tools and Accessories Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Snap-on Hand Tools and Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/hand-tools-and-accessories-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/422638

