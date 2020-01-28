Hand Dryers Market – Rising Environmental Concerns Propels Growth

The global market for hand dryers is witnessing a tremendous rise in its valuation, thanks to augmenting awareness among consumers about increased wastage of water across the world. The wastage of water can be noticeably reduced with the deployment of hand dryers across institutions, schools, organizations, malls, restaurants, and corporate offices, which is why, the uptake of hand dryers is increased significantly, worldwide.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the opportunity in this market is likely to rise from US$0.49 bn in 2014 to US$1.38 bn by 2023 end, expanding at a CAGR of 12.30% between 2015 and 2023.

The increasing concerns over the need for efficient disposal of paper towel waste have compelled firms and enterprises to explore technologically superior alternatives. The increasing demand for improved hygiene in washrooms from consumers across the world is also fueling the uptake of hand dryers significantly. However, the recent economic deceleration has slowed down the sales of hand dryers, which is likely to affect the global market in the near future.

The food processing and food services segment dominated all other categories within the segment in 2014. The prominence of this segment owes to the growth of restaurants in conjugation with the concerns relating to hygiene. This segment was followed by hotels that have also adopted hand dryers to a large extent. The jet hand dryers segment outsmarted the hot air dryers segment in the same years.

The former accounted for a market share of 59.4%, and this prominence is attributable to the advanced design of jet air dryers. Airports, established restaurant chains, and most hotels prefer to install jet hand dryers in their washrooms. Contemporary designs coupled with the technological advancement of jet hand dryers are expected to giving a push to this segment. On the other hand, the hot air dryers are less efficient due to longer drying times. Schools, malls, and colleges also install jet hand dryers due to their efficiency with drying.

Europe reigned all other regional market with a market share of 37.10% in 2014. Both, public and private sector undertakings, are making concerted efforts to install eco-friendly devices as a part of their infrastructure. Hence, the demand for hand dryers is on a rise in the region. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of hand dryers has also persuaded hotels, restaurants, and schools to install hand dryers.

The market in North America stood second on the regional table 2014. The Asia Pacific region is expected to attract immense demand over the coming years. This owes to bettering infrastructural landscape of emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil. The European market is expected to thrive due to the demand for these dryers across Spain, Italy, Germany, the U.K., and France.