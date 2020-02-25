Halloumi Cheese Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities during 2018-2028

Halloumi refers to a semi-hard, brined, unripened cheese prepared out of a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk. Rennet is utilized in order to curdle the milk in halloumi production although no acid-producing bacteria are also employed in its preparation process. ~ British Food Journal

Fact.MR compiled a meticulous research study on halloumi cheese market report for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the business opportunities prevailing in the halloumi cheese market along with insights on the market background. The report elaborates on the macroeconomic factors influencing the dynamics of halloumi cheese market and its futuristic potential.

Supply-Demand Fluctuations Continue to Drive R&D Initiatives

The demand for halloumi cheese is on the rise and the popularity is not foreseen to decline anytime soon. Producers in Cyprus are focusing on increasing the total production, whereas key players are investing in R&D to keep up with this overwhelming demand. Genetic improvement of local goat and sheep breeds has been perceived to be one of the most efficient ways to meet the ever-increasing demand for halloumi cheese. Further, upgrading the quality and production of the animal feed is gaining the attention of producers. Market players are also relying on science to alleviate challenges posed by supply-demand fluctuations. For instance, researchers at the Edinburgh University are working in collaboration with farmers to formulate selective breeding programs. These breeding programs will be solely based on genetic dissimilarities linked to increased milk production.

Organic Halloumi Cheese Gaining Popularity, yet Conventional Halloumi Cheese Holds Higher Revenue Share

Demand for conventional halloumi cheese continues to remain significantly higher than organic variants. This popularity of conventional halloumi cheese can be attributed to multiple factors including easy availability and cost convenience. However, the prospects of organic variants remain bullish, with double-digit growth projected for the period 2018-2028. The growing popularity of organic halloumi cheese can be attributed to the broader trends pertaining to organic and natural. Additionally, growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of organic halloumi, especially the rich concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids (FA), is also believed to boost its widespread adoption. The production of organic halloumi cheese using organic milk complements its nutritional affluence, thereby elevating its demand among the health-savvy consumers.

Animal Welfare Commitments Continue to Influence Buying Behavior

In addition to ingredient origin, animal-related claims have also evolved as a sought-after information amid consumers purchasing halloumi cheese. Sensing this trend, key stakeholders of the halloumi cheese market are voluntarily overseeing welfare of livestock involved in the production framework. Prominent stakeholders in the halloumi cheese market have started voluntarily identifying high standards of animal welfare that are achievable for their supply bases. Moreover, the industry stakeholders are also joining various animal welfare programs such as Red Tractor, Global G.A.P Aquaculture, and Responsible use of Medicines in Agriculture to positively drive animal welfare.

Brands Looking to Capitalize on Growing Popularity of Halloumi Cheese as an All-time Favorite Snack

The higher-than-normal melting point of halloumi cheese makes it a great option for grilling and frying, and it has emerged as one of the favorite snacking options. The demand for halloumi cheese is escalating at a rapid pace, by virtue of the fact that it is extremely unique from all other types. Food enthusiasts are getting to explore enticing variants like halloumi chips, thereby boosting the demand for halloumi cheese by a notable margin. This trend is projected to stand out as a prime opportunity for manufacturers of halloumi cheese to bank on.

