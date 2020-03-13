Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2017 – 2027

Covering a gamut of applications, Hall-Effect Current Sensor derives its applications in solar inverters, solar panel tracking, motor current sensing, robots, machinery, conveyor belts, escalators, moving cranes, consumer electronics devices and automotive. The growing need for current measurement rises the demand for Hall-Effect Current Sensors. Current measurement is necessary for a variety of applications in various industries. Hall-Effect Current Sensor is a magnetic sensor which can sense current in any device and works on Hall Effect principle, which states that if a current carrying conductor is placed near a magnetic field, a voltage will be generated which will be directly proportional to the product of the current and magnetic field.

Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market: Market Dynamics

Rising use of fully programmable current sensors due to the continuous technological advancements and the developmental strategies implemented such as contracts and agreements, product developments, partnerships, and expansions implemented by competitive players are the primary factors driving the growth of the market. Also Hall Effect sensors offer various benefits such as high speed operations, broad operating temperature range, ease of use, cost effectiveness, robust & reliable performance with logic compatible input and output. These are some necessary features are required for the advanced electronics which we use today.

Also the Hall-Effect Current Sensor is a critical component in almost every industry. Like in automotive industry the Hall-Effect Current Sensor is used for applications such as current control, protection of devices from overcurrent, and power management including control of motor drives, converter control, overcurrent protection, and battery management. Also the rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the market in near future.

However, low cost Hall-Effect Current Sensor with poor performance can thwart the growth of Hall-Effect Current Sensor market.

Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market: Segmentation

Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry, and region.

On the basis of technology, the global Hall-Effect Current Sensor market can be segmented into BiCMOS and CMOS.

BiCMOS and CMOS are the technologies used to manufacture the Hall Effect current sensors. BiCMOS technology is a combination of complementary metal oxide semiconductor and bipolar junction transistor. Compareedd to CMOS technology BiCMOS provides many advantages such as high power dissipation, low input density, and high current drive per unit. These factors can be expected to boost the market for BiCMOS technology Hall Effect current sensors.

On the basis of industry the global Hall-Effect Current Sensor market can be segmented into industrial automation, automotive, consumer Electronics, telecommunication, utilities, medical, railways and aerospace & defense.

Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Hall-Effect Current Sensor market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for Hall Effect current sensors market. The major reason being the increasing adoption of Hall Effect current sensors is in automotive industries. While North America, an early adopter of the technology exhibited a significant growth, the trend expected to continue over the forecast period. In the developed economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D) to increase accuracy and thus is expected to boost the market growth.

Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market: Competition Landscape

The key vendors in the global Hall-Effect Current Sensor market are ABB Ltd, Honeywell International, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Allegro MicroSystems LLC., Asahi Kasei Microdevice Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis NV, LEM Holding SA, TDK Corporation and Kohshin Electric Corporation. Collaborating with other manufacturers in the Hall Effect current sensors market is the key strategy followed by major market vendors to gain competitive edge.

