HALAL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Halal Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Halal Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The Arabic word for “permitted.” Halal is commonly seen as “Halal” which means food that is permitted under Islamic guidelines as found in the Qu’ran Most food and drinks are considered Halal unless they are clearly stated as forbidden in the Qur’an (holy book of Islam) and hadith (prophetic traditions).

The halal industry is based on a belief that Muslims should eat food and use goods such as cosmetics that are “halalan toyibban”, which means permissible and wholesome. In fact, the halal market is non-exclusive to Muslims, and has gained increasing acceptance among non- Muslim consumers who associate halal with ethical consumerism.

Actually, the halal industry has now expanded beyond the food sector to include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health products, toiletries and medical devices as well as service sector components such as logistics, marketing, print and electronic media, packaging, branding, and financing. In addition, the halal food marketplace is emerging as one of the most profitable and influential market arenas in the world food business today.

Downstream growth in demand prompted the rapid growth of halal food in Europe, which is because of both growth of population of Muslim and the growth of Muslim income in these countries.

European halal food industry is quite fragmented with a large number of companies can produce halal food but the companies passed the halal certification are limited. Although halal certification is considered a key enabler for the successful development of the global halal industry, the industry is still plagued by the issue of differing certification standards. The lack of a single, unified global halal standard is a pressing issue within the halal industry.

Halal food is going to be main-stream in Europe. And the downstream consumption market is constantly expanding, not only the Muslims, but also non-Muslim began to join the ranks of the consumer. As for the age of consumption, the young generation of Muslims is agents of change for the halal industry. Supermarkets, hypermarkets and food distribution chains are increasing their share of halal distribution, capitalizing on young halal consumers’ interests in having the same choices as non-halal consumers.

This report studies the global market size of Halal in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Halal in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Halal market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Halal market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3776289-global-halal-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Tsaritsyno

Halal-ash

Ekol

Simons

Crown Chicken (Cranswick)

Shaheen Foods

Euro Foods Group

Eggelbusch

Cleone Foods

Reinert Group

Pure Ingredients

Reghalal

Tariq Halal

Casino

Tesco plc

Tahira Foods Ltd

Isla Delice

Nestlé SA

Carrefour SA

Market size by Product

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Cereal and Cereal Product

Others

Market size by End User

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Others

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3776289-global-halal-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Halal Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Halal Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Fresh Products

1.4.3 Frozen Salty Products

1.4.4 Processed Products

1.4.5 Cereal and Cereal Product

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Halal Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Restaurant

1.5.3 Hotel

1.5.4 Home

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Halal Market Size

2.1.1 Global Halal Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Halal Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Halal Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Halal Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Halal Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tsaritsyno

11.1.1 Tsaritsyno Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Tsaritsyno Halal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Tsaritsyno Halal Products Offered

11.1.5 Tsaritsyno Recent Development

11.2 Halal-ash

11.2.1 Halal-ash Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Halal-ash Halal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Halal-ash Halal Products Offered

11.2.5 Halal-ash Recent Development

11.3 Ekol

11.3.1 Ekol Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Ekol Halal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Ekol Halal Products Offered

11.3.5 Ekol Recent Development

11.4 Simons

11.4.1 Simons Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Simons Halal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Simons Halal Products Offered

11.4.5 Simons Recent Development

11.5 Crown Chicken (Cranswick)

11.5.1 Crown Chicken (Cranswick) Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Crown Chicken (Cranswick) Halal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Crown Chicken (Cranswick) Halal Products Offered

11.5.5 Crown Chicken (Cranswick) Recent Development

11.6 Shaheen Foods

11.6.1 Shaheen Foods Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Shaheen Foods Halal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Shaheen Foods Halal Products Offered

11.6.5 Shaheen Foods Recent Development

11.7 Euro Foods Group

11.7.1 Euro Foods Group Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Euro Foods Group Halal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Euro Foods Group Halal Products Offered

11.7.5 Euro Foods Group Recent Development

11.8 Eggelbusch

11.8.1 Eggelbusch Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Eggelbusch Halal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Eggelbusch Halal Products Offered

11.8.5 Eggelbusch Recent Development

11.9 Cleone Foods

11.9.1 Cleone Foods Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Cleone Foods Halal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Cleone Foods Halal Products Offered

11.9.5 Cleone Foods Recent Development

11.10 Reinert Group

11.10.1 Reinert Group Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Reinert Group Halal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Reinert Group Halal Products Offered

11.10.5 Reinert Group Recent Development

11.11 Pure Ingredients

11.12 Reghalal

11.13 Tariq Halal

11.14 Casino

11.15 Tesco plc

11.16 Tahira Foods Ltd

11.17 Isla Delice

11.18 Nestlé SA

11.19 Carrefour SA

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3776289

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349