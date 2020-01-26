Halal Food Market analysis report- with Leading players and Major Types Fresh Products, Frozen Salty Products, Processed Products

2019-2025 Halal Food Market Report with Depth Analysis

The halal industry has now expanded beyond the food sector to include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health products, toiletries and medical devices as well as service sector components such as logistics, marketing, print and electronic media, packaging, branding, and financing. In addition, the halal food marketplace is emerging as one of the most profitable and influential market arenas in the world food business today.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the global consumption value of halal food increases with the 8.14% average growth rate. East Asia and Middle East & North Africa are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 56.83% of the global consumption volume in total.

Halal food has mainly three types, which include fresh products, frozen salty products, processed products and others. With large number of Islam population and economy development, the consumers will need more halal food products.

The Key Manufacturers of Halal Food Market Covered In This Report:

Nestle, Cargill, Nema Food Company, Midamar, Namet Gida, Banvit Meat and Poultry, Carrefour, Isla Delice, Casino, Tesco, Halal-ash, Al Islami Foods, BRF, Unilever, Kawan Foods, QL Foods, Ramly Food Processing, China Haoyue Group, Arman Group, Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food, Tangshan Falide Muslim Food, Allanasons Pvt

Market size by Product

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Others

Market size by End User

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Others

Halal Food Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Halal Food are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

So, halal food has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good taste halal food through improving technology.The major raw materials for halal food are fresh meat, food seasoning, packing materials and other additives. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of halal food, and then impact the price of halal food. The production cost of halal food is also an important factor which could impact the price of halal food. The halal food manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The global Halal Food market is valued at 1140 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Halal Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

