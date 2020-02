HALAL FOOD AND BEVERAGES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

The Global Halal food and beverages Market was valued at USD XX trillion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD XX trillion by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025). The global Halal food & beverage market is becoming one of the fastest grow-ing market segments. Halal food refers to items that are permissible for consumption by Shariah law.

Drivers and restraints:

The fast-growing Muslim population worldwide is the primary driver for the Halal food and beverages market. And if the current trends continue then, Islam is estimated to be 30% of the world’s population by 2030. The growth in the Muslim population will boost the demand for Halal foods rapidly.

Consumers nowadays are so much concerned and always be aware of what they eat, drink and use. Due to the hygiene and quality of Halal food products, their market has been ex-tended to Non-Muslims countries as well.

The key challenges which the Halal food market faces are lack of standardization, lack of OIC halal brands, the absence of any viable international schemes to accredit Halal certifi-cation bodies (HCBs) and lack of SME Shariah-compliant funding.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Global Halal Food and Beverage market report segment the market by type and by ge-ography. By type, the market has been segmented as- Meat Products, Vegetables & fruits products, Confectionary & Dairy products, Sauces & Seasonings and Others. The meat-based products includes Chicken, Beef, Mutton and Seafood. These products come into fresh, chilled or frozen forms. The beef was the most imported meat type to OIC countries in 2015.

Geography Analysis:

By geography type, the report segments the market by- North America, South America, Eu-rope, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. Southeast Asia and the Middle East are the two sub-stantial halal food markets which represent more than 400 million Muslim consumers. Saudi Arabia is the largest market for halal foods and beverages in the Gulf, accounting for 63% of all of the region’s imports. Saudi Arabia has a 100% Muslim population of which, 90% are Arabs, and the remaining 10% are Afro-Asians. The fact that Saudi Arabia is the homeland of Islam and the two Holy cities for Muslims, i.e. Makkah and Madinah are within its territory, makes Islamic laws are highly observed. This fact also flings a perception that all foods available in the market are Halal.

The report profiles the following companies- Nestle, Cargill, American Foods Group, Saffron Road, Al Safa, Al Islami, Al Shaheer, Aromco Ltd., Crescent Foods, and Bidara Herba Niaga.

Key market segments covered

By Type

• Meat and Meat based Products

• Vegetable & Fruit products

• Confectionary & Dairy Products

• Sauces & Seasonings

• Others

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

