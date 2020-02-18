Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

Awareness levels of Muslim populace regarding the ingredients used in cosmetic and personal care formulations to determine the industry’s future growth trajectory. With considerable Islamic population and their ingraining of cultural aspects into daily lifestyles has pushed the mainstream beauty-care industry to also concentrate on product offerings that are halal-certified. To the extent, consumers are willing to pay a premium price for these goods keeping in view ethical beliefs.

The global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market is valued at 24000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 41600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Martha Tilaar Group

INIKA Cosmetics

Ivy Beauty

Colgate-Palmolive

Jetaine

Wipro Unza Holdings

INGLOT

Muslimah Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Color Cosmetics Products

Fragrance Products

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Table Of Contents:

1 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.2 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hair Care Products

1.2.3 Skin Care Products

1.2.4 Color Cosmetics Products

1.2.5 Fragrance Products

1.3 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Segment by Application

1.3.1 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Online Retail

1.3.3 Offline Retail

1.4 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Size

1.5.1 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Business

7.1 Martha Tilaar Group

7.1.1 Martha Tilaar Group Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Martha Tilaar Group Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 INIKA Cosmetics

7.2.1 INIKA Cosmetics Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 INIKA Cosmetics Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ivy Beauty

7.3.1 Ivy Beauty Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ivy Beauty Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Colgate-Palmolive

7.4.1 Colgate-Palmolive Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jetaine

7.5.1 Jetaine Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jetaine Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

