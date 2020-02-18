Hair Styling Equipment Market Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hair Styling Equipment Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

Hair styling equipment are electric-operated. They are segmented into corded and non-corded hair styling equipment. Manufacturers distribute their products through online and offline distribution channels. Specialty stores offer a significant contribution to the market. Manufacturers are now positioning and selling their products through online shopping portals as consumers prefer a convenient shopping experience.

The evolving fashion trends in hair styling as one of the primary growth factors for the hair styling equipment market. The evolving trends in hairstyling is increasingly influencing manufacturers to develop hair styling equipment for varying hairstyles as per the demand of hair salon professionals and consumers. The growing trend for personal grooming and fashion consciousness is influencing the sales for this market. The vendors in the hair styling equipment market are innovating and launching easy to use products that do not harm the consumers’ hair.

The consumers’ demand for customized attachments in a single product has resulted in the launch of multifunctional products that serve multiple purposes while styling the hair. As a result, a straightening hair brush enables the consumer to carry out hair brushing to detangle the hair while simultaneously straightening it. The vendors are also adding Keratin infusion to maintain the health of hair. The advent of such multi-functional products for styling will be one of the key trends behind the growth of the hair styling equipment market.

Scope of Hair Styling Equipment: Hair Styling Equipment Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global Hair Styling Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hair Styling Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hair Styling Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Conair

Koninklijke Philips

Panasonic

TESCOM

Andis

Bio Ionic

Devacurl

Drybar

Dyson

Elchim

Segment by Type

Hair Dryers

Hair Straighteners

Hair Stylers

Segment by Application

Professional Users

Individual Users

