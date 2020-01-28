Hair Removal Wax Market – Lucrative Opportunuty Across Globe

The global hair removal wax market is expected to reach a value of US$ 18,814.3 Mn by 2026. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach over 5,000 million units at a CAGR of approximately 8.0% in 2026.The hair removal wax market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global hair removal market is experiencing high-paced expansion in its size and valuation, owing to increase in beauty consciousness among consumers across the world. The need to maintain a well-groomed physical appearance is one of the major factors responsible for the expansion of the market.

Waxing offers clean and clear skin for a longer duration as compared to the other alternatives. It can be easily carried out on any area of the body, including eyebrows, face, bikini area, legs, arms, back, abdomen, and feet. The demand for hair removal solutions is much higher in beauty salons & spas and is anticipated to continue rising over the next few years.

Moreover, rise in popularity of at-home hair removal wax techniques with the usage of wax strips among the younger and adult generations is likely to boost the hair removal wax market. Furthermore, more men are seeking waxing services as tailored grooming becomes mainstream, and women of all ages are looking for alternatives to shaving to achieve smooth skin. This is expected to propel the market.

Based on type, the hair removal wax market can be segmented into soft wax and hard wax. Soft wax is used in the strip waxing method, in which a thin layer of warm body wax is spread on the skin and removed with a strip. There are different forms of soft wax such as heated wax, cold wax, and pre-made strips. Wax is typically used for large parts of the body such as arms and legs. Based on soft wax, the heated wax sub-segment holds a major market share as heated wax is most often seen in salons.

Wax is heated so that it can be applied to the skin easily and can be pulled off with a strip of paper or cloth, taking the hair out with it. Hard wax is normally used for bikini and Brazilian waxes, as it works well on coarse hair and smaller sections. In terms of value, the hard wax segment is anticipated to reach over US$ 4,000 Mn by 2026.

In terms of application, the commercial segment constitutes a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The commercial segment (spa and beauty salon) is expected to expand at a fast rate as people often tend to take out time to pamper themselves and use quality products and therefore go to salons and spas that care for the safety and comfort of customers.

Most aestheticians and cosmetologists are licensed to perform waxing. At a salon, customers can be at peace knowing that the waxing is being handled by a beautician with expertise. Salon services create a more luxurious experience for waxing.