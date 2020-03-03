Hair Extension Market Size, Revenue, Demand, Shares, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Segmentation Analysis:

The global hair extension market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By type, the global hair extension market is segmented into human hair extensions and synthetic hair extensions.

By application, the global hair extension market is segmented into female and male.

Competitive Dashboard:

Leading players in the global hair extension market include Great Lengths, Easihair, Donna Bella, Cinderella, Klix Hair Extension, Racoon, VivaFemina, Hair Addictionz, Godrejcp, Xuchang Penghui, Meishang, Evergreen Products Group, Rebecca, Xuchang Haoyuan, Anhui Jinruixiang, Locks&Bonds, Femme Hair Extension, FN LONGLOCKS, UltraTress, Hairlocs, Hair Dreams, Socap, and Balmain.

Hair Extension Market – Overview

The steady advancement of cosmetics technology has led to the development of strong and stable hair extension products catering to various hair colors and textures. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global hair extension market over the forecast period. Cosmetic technology has been boosted by the increasing consumer preference for a wide variety of hair care products, including hair extensions. The increasing disposable income of consumers has also driven the adoption of cosmetics products, which is likely to remain the key driver for the global hair extension market over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of baldness due to alopecia and other conditions such as pollution and stress is likely to remain a major driver for the hair extension market over the forecast period. The demand to maintain a hirsute appearance is high among cancer survivors, fashion enthusiasts, and other demographics due to the boost it provides in terms of self-image and self-confidence. The growing spending capacity of such consumers is likely to be a major driver for the hair extension market over the forecast period.

The increasing interest in hair highlights/lowlights is likely to be a major driver for the global hair extension market, as consumers increasingly prefer hair extensions to actually coloring their hair, as the former provides an alternative that is cheaper and much easier to remove or replace.

On the other hand, the complex manufacturing process of hair extensions is likely to restrain the global hair extension market’s growth over the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

In March 2019, Chinese ecommerce firm JD.com and Google announced the launch of a new websites that sells a wide variety of products, including hair extensions. JD.com and Google have collaborated for a while now and this is the first tangible step taken by the duo.

Regional Analysis:

The global hair extension market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. North America is likely to dominate the global hair extension market over the forecast period due to the widespread popularity of hair extensions for coloring hair. The high disposable income of urban youth consumers in the region is likely to remain a key factor for the hair extension market’s growth over the forecast period, as this demographic comprises a majority of the hair extension market’s buyers. The growing presence of cosmetics manufacturers in North America is also likely to remain a major driver for the hair extension market, as this has led to easy availability of a wide range of hair extension products in North America. The growing popularity of hair extension products in North America is likely to drive further product innovation in the hair extension market in the region over the forecast period.

The growing number of cancer patients and geriatrics in North America and Europe is also likely to be a major driver for the global hair extension market, as these demographics suffer from natural hair loss and are increasingly becoming interested in replacing it with synthetic alternatives.

Growing awareness about hair coloring and the ease of applying hair extensions is likely to drive the hair extension market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. The increasing disposable income of consumers in Asia Pacific is also likely to be a major driver for the hair extension market in the region over the forecast period. The growing presence of local players is likely to drive competition in the hair extension market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

