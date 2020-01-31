Hair Dryer Market: Highly Fragmented with International and Local Vendors

ncreasing consciousness about style among people is the main factor that is playing a major role in the growth of the hair dryer market. Largely, the urban-centric population is becoming more aware about style as well as brands. Moreover, a good presentation is said to be associated with competitiveness at work. These days, consumers prefer electricity operated appliances rather than manually operated devices for hair care. Various distribution channels such as departmental stores, e-commerce platforms, and direct selling also play a vital role in the growth of the hair dryer market.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32558

Companies adopt various distribution channels to expand their reach and increase their customer base. Increasing population, growing economies, and increasing popularity of the product are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the hair dryer market. Rising impact of western lifestyles in a number of countries, mostly in developed countries is expected to boost the hair dryer market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about various innovative styling products and high costs related to different brands of hair dryers are some factors that may hamper the growth of this market. The impact of these factors on the growth of the hair dryer market is expected to reduce over a period of time with additional advancements.

The global hair dryer market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel, price range, end user, and geography. Among the various distribution channels such as departmental stores, e-commerce, and direct selling, e-commerce platforms are an effective source to gain new customers owing to conveniences such as easy payment and home delivery of products. The price range segment includes sub-segments namely low price range, medium price range, and premium price range.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=32558

End user segment can further be divided into professional and individual. On the basis of geography, the global hair dryer market can be segmented as . North America is one of the leading regions in the global hair dryer market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The market in Europe is also expected to grow at a steady rate owing to the increase in demand for novel products. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the next few years owing to the increasing advancements and improvement in standards of living.

The global hair dryer market is highly fragmented with international and local players. The key players that are playing a significant role in the growth and development of the hair dryer industry include Panasonic, Philips, Conair, TESCOM, Dyson, Kangfu, Beauty Elite Group, Farouk Systems, Solano International, Bio Ionic, and John Paul Mitchell Systems.