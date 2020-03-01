Hair Care Market Current Scenario with Technical Analysis, Top Companies, Forecasting Research Report 2023

Factors such as increasing cosmetic expenditures facilitate the market to grow. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as alopecia areata, scalp psoriasis, and others is increasing the demand for hair care products. The expanding hair and beauty industry is growing the exploitation of hair care products and smaller pack sizes in the market help to increase the consumption volume, thus fueling the market growth.

However, the use of chemicals in hair care products such as shampoos, colorants, and others is estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global Hair Care market is segmented by product, application, gender, distribution channel and end-user.

By product, the market is segmented into hair styling, shampoo, hair colorant, conditioners, and hair oil. By application, the market is categorized into hair treatment and scalp treatment. On the basis of gender, the market is segmented male, female. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, e-commerce, and pharmacies. By end-user, the market is segmented into home care, salons.

Key Players

The key players for the Global Hair Care Market are Unilever, L’ORÉAL, Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd, OLVEA Group, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, REVLON Inc, Shiseido Company, Limited, Henkel Corporations (Schwarzkopf Professional), Kao Corporation, Amway, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Procter & Gamble Co.

Regional Analysis

The global hair care market, on the basis of region, is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe accounted for the largest market share of about 34.5% in the global haircare market. The large share is majorly attributed to the presence of developed economies such as the U.K., Italy, and others and growing cosmetic industries within the region. Americas accounted for the second largest market share whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. The presence of huge opportunities and continuously developing economies drive the market within the region. The Middle East and Africa with the presence of low-income countries accounted for the least market share in 2016.

Further, the global GDP followed a rough course from the year 2014 to 2016. As a result, the global growth is expected to increase by 3.6% by the end of 2018. Followed by this, the total share of disposable income being spent on personal care products is also increasing. Personal care spending in North America showcased a positive growth due to increasing disposable income. According to the United States Census Bureau, the median household income in the U.S. increased by 2.4% from 2015 to 2016. Moreover, it was estimated that the median household income was USD 57,617 within the U.S. in 2016. Europe also showed positive growth in the disposable household income from 2016-2017. According to the Office for National Statistics, the median disposable household income in the U.K. was about USD 33,787 in the fiscal year 2017. This suggested an increase of 2.3% from the previous year. Cosmetic spending in the Asia Pacific region also expanded in 2016 due to positive growth in the regional disposable income and changing lifestyle. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, India’s rural per capita disposable income was estimated to increase and reach USD 631 by 2020 with a CAGR of 4.4%. Rapid growth in cosmetic expenditure is expected in the Middle East & Africa region due to growing penetration of the cosmetic industries and rising per capita income within the region.

