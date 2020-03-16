Hair and Body Mist Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:
A new market study, titled "Discover Global Hair and Body Mist Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"
Introduction
The global Hair and Body Mist market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hair and Body Mist market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. The natural body mist products use natural sources such as bergamot, cardamom, jasmine, musk, nutmeg, papaya, pineapple, and rose. Similarly, the natural hair mist products use natural sources such as corn, murumuru seed butter, black oat seeds, soybeans, coconut oil, olive oil, and honey. Some of the popular natural body mist products include CK one All Over Body Spray from Calvin Klein and Satsuma body mist, Shea body mist.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Chanel
Estée Lauder
L Brands
L’Oréal
LVMH
Shiseido
Market size by Product
Body Mist
Hair Mist
Market size by End User
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Consumer goods are sold directly through retailers. Thus, an increase in the networking of store-based distribution channels is projected to support the expansion of the industry. Case to the point is, Walmart has recently invested in the expansion of its stores in six states. In addition, the growing presence of e-commerce giants is also expected to facilitate profit maximization over the next couple of years. The favorable laws and endeavors that are redefining the consumer experience, such as self-service kiosks, contactless payment, etc. are likely to have a positive influence on the sales of the goods.
