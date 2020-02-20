Hadron Therapy Market will grow at a CAGR of during 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hadron Therapy Market Professional Survey Report 2018” new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it This report studies the global Hadron Therapy market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hadron Therapy market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Radiation therapy is the medical use of ionizing radiation to treat cancer. In conventional radiation therapy, beams of X rays (high energy photons) are produced by accelerated electrons and then delivered to the patient to destroy tumour cells. Using crossing beams from many angles, radiation oncologists irradiate the tumour target while trying to spare the surrounding normal tissues. Inevitably some radiation dose is always deposited in the healthy tissues.

When the irradiating beams are made of charged particles (protons and other ions, such as carbon), radiation therapy is called hadrontherapy. The strength of hadrontherapy lies in the unique physical and radiobiological properties of these particles; they can penetrate the tissues with little diffusion and deposit the maximum energy just before stopping. This allows a precise definition of the specific region to be irradiated. The peaked shape of the hadron energy deposition is called Bragg peak and has become the symbol of hadrontherapy. With the use of hadrons the tumour can be irradiated while the damage to healthy tissues is less than with X-rays.

The idea of using protons for cancer treatment was first proposed in 1946 by the physicist Robert Wilson, who later became the founder and first director of the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) near Chicago. The first patients were treated in the 1950s in nuclear physics research facilities by means of non-dedicated accelerators. Initially, the clinical applications were limited to few parts of the body, as accelerators were not powerful enough to allow protons to penetrate deep in the tissues.

In the late 1970s improvements in accelerator technology, coupled with advances in medical imaging and computing, made proton therapy a viable option for routine medical applications. However, it has only been since the beginning of the 1990s that proton facilities have been established in clinical settings, the first one being in Loma Linda, USA. Currrently about thirty proton centres are either in operation or in construction worldwide.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/576388

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Advanced Oncotherapy

Varian Medical Systems

Optivus Proton Therapy

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mevion Medical Systems

ProTom International

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

ProNova Solutions, LLC

Browse full table of contents and data tables at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Hadron-Therapy-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Electron Beam

Proton Beam

Neutron Beam

Carbon Ion Beam

Alpha Particle Beam

Beta Particle Beam

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pediatric Cancer

Bone and Soft Tissue Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Eye Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Others Applications (Renal Cell Carcinoma, Cervical, Gastric, and Lymphoma)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, ,Italy ,Spain Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/576388

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Hadron Therapy capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key Hadron Therapy manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook