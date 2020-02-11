” Hadron Therapy Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2027 ” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Hadron Therapy is a kind of radiation therapy which uses ionizing radiation for the treatment of cancer, the key difference is that the radiation beams are composed of charged particles (protons and other ions, such as carbon) in hadron therapy. The unique property of hadron therapy is physical and radiobiological properties of particles, which allow them to penetrate the tissues with less diffusion and transfer maximum energy within a specific area.

As compared to X-rays, hadron therapy cause minimal damage to the healthy tissues surrounding the cancerous part, which is a critical part of radiation therapy for paediatric patients and tumours located around vital body structures. According to the European Network for LIGht ion Hadron Therapy, over 120,000 patients have been treated across the globe with hadron therapy, including 20,000 with carbon ions. According to Tata Memorial Centre, the cost of one round of hadron therapy treatment in the US is around USD 150,000-200,000.

Hadron Therapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key contributor to the growth of global hadron therapy market is increasing number of people diagnosed with cancer worldwide. Technological advancements such as reduced adverse effects and less radiation dose transferred to healthy tissues during the radiation procedure have attracted the attention of healthcare professionals and patients as well. However, very few number of therapy providers, high cost of the treatment, large area required for the installation of equipment, space for optimization and refinement of technology and lack of skilled clinicians may restrict the growth of the market.

Hadron Therapy Market: Segmentation

Global Hadron Therapy Market has been segmented on the basis of type of particle radiation, application, end user and region.

Based on the type of particle radiation, the global Hadron Therapy Market is segmented into:

Electron Beam

Proton Beam

Neutron Beam

Carbon Ion Beam

Alpha Particle Beam

Beta Particle Beam

Based on the application, the global Hadron Therapy Market is segmented into:

Pediatric Cancer

Bone & Soft Tissue Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Eye Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Based on the end user, the global Hadron Therapy Market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Government Universities

Research Institutions

Hadron Therapy Market: Overview

Global hadron therapy market is highly consolidated with a very few number of players. According to Tata Memorial Centre, around 10-15% of patients receiving radiation therapy would get benefit from hedron therapy across the globe. The cost of therapy is very high, which makes it inaccessible from most of the population. Most of the treatment providers are government hospitals or government-aided centers/universities. The equipments are too costly that small clinics cannot purchase them. Installation of the equipment adds to the cost as it requires a large space. However, the market of hadron therapy will grow owing to prevalence of a huge population pool living with cancer.

Hadron Therapy Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Hadron Therapy Market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Developed markets like North America is currently the leader of the market followed by Europe. Most of the treatment providers are present in North America and Europe only. However, Japan & Korea also have few facilities of therapy. India and China are also able to provide the therapy to the patients with very few service providers. It is expected that there will be around 100 hadron therapy centres across the globe by 2020, around 30% of them in Europe only.

Hadron Therapy Market: Key Players

The key players in the global Hadron Therapy Market include IBA Worldwide, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Advanced Oncotherapy, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Sumitomo Corporation, ProNova Solutions, LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ProTom International and Elekta.

