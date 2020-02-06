Hadoop Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

“Hadoop Market”

Hadoop, the Apache Hadoop developed by Apache Software Foundation, is an open-source software framework for storing data and running applications on clusters of commodity hardware. It provides massive storage for any kind of data, enormous processing power and the ability to handle virtually limitless concurrent tasks or jobs.

The base Apache Hadoop framework is composed of the following modules:

Hadoop Common – contains libraries and utilities needed by other Hadoop modules

Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) – a distributed file-system that stores data on commodity machines, providing very high aggregate bandwidth across the cluster;

Hadoop YARN – a platform responsible for managing computing resources in clusters and using them for scheduling users’ applications; and

Hadoop MapReduce – an implementation of the MapReduce programming model for large-scale data processing.

Scope of the Report:

The leading growing market is Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, Korea, SEA, etc. USA and Europe are the mature market with relatively lower growth rate.

North America is the largest Hadoop market in the world these years, and USA is the largest country of Hadoop market in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 50% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America Hadoop market), while Europe was about 23.3%, and Asia-Pacific is followed with the share about 14.8%.

USA is now the most key developers of Hadoop distributions. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.

Cloudrea, Hortonworks, MapR Tech, Dell/EMC/Pivotal, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services are the key suppliers in the global Hadoop market. Top 3 took up about 56% of the global market in 2016. Cloudrea, Hortonworks and MapR Tech are the most popular Hadoop distributions in the world.

The global Hadoop market is valued at 1700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 33.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hadoop.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Hadoop market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hadoop market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cloudrea

Hortonworks

MapR Tech

Dell/EMC/Pivotal

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Hadoop Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hadoop

1.2 Classification of Hadoop by Types

1.2.1 Global Hadoop Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Hadoop Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Hadoop Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hadoop Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Financial

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Hadoop Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Hadoop Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hadoop Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hadoop Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hadoop Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hadoop Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hadoop Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Hadoop (2014-2024)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cloudrea

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hadoop Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cloudrea Hadoop Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Hortonworks

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hadoop Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Hortonworks Hadoop Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 MapR Tech

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hadoop Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MapR Tech Hadoop Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Dell/EMC/Pivotal

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hadoop Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dell/EMC/Pivotal Hadoop Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hadoop Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBM Hadoop Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Microsoft

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hadoop Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Microsoft Hadoop Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Amazon Web Services

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hadoop Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Amazon Web Services Hadoop Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

