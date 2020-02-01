H1N1 Vaccines Market is Projected for Promising Growth Prospects over 2015 to 2021

A vaccine is a biological preparation consisting of an agent that closely resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. Vaccines can be categorized into many types such as inactivated vaccines, attenuated vaccines, toxoid, and conjugate. Cholera, influenza, hepatitis A, polio, and rabies vaccines are inactivated vaccines. The global vaccines market is categorized on the basis of the different diseases that can either be prevented or treated with the help of vaccines. Various diseases that are treated using H1N1 vaccines include influenza, meningococcal, cervical cancer, pneumococcal, hepatitis, measles, mumps, rubella, etc. H1N1 vaccines refer to the medical preparation specifically designed for the treatment of swine flu. H1N1 influenza is an infectious disease. The causative agent of the same is a variant of the swine H1N1 virus. The H1N1 virus is a RNA virus belonging to the orthomyxoviridae family and it infects the nose, lungs, and throat. In addition to humans, this virus may infect different other species such as birds, swine, horses, etc. On the basis of its surface composition, H1N1 virus can be classified into neuraminidase and hemagglutinin. Hemagglutinin is used by the virus to bind itself to the receptors of the host cell in order to facilitate its entry into the host cell. The H1N1 vaccines market is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing elderly population prone to such infectious diseases. In addition, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as lung diseases, asthma, neurological disorders, etc. along with technological advancements in the field are driving the global market for H1N1 vaccines.

North America and Europe dominate the global H1N1 vaccines market. This is due to improved research infrastructure in these regions. The U.S. represents the largest market for H1N1 vaccines, followed by Canada, in North America. In Europe, France and Germany hold major shares of this market. However, the Asian H1N1 vaccines market is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the next five years due to increasing awareness among people about preventable diseases. Several government associations have launched various programs to raise awareness among people about various infectious diseases in Asia. This has resulted in the significant rise in demand for H1N1 vaccines for the prevention of swine flu. Moreover, several companies are constructing their manufacturing and research facilities in developing regions given the low wages to be paid, availability of a large talent pool, and less stringent environment and health and safety regulations. Japan, China, and India are expected to be the fastest growing H1N1 vaccines markets in Asia.

In recent times, the increasing prevalence of swine flu and novel vaccine technologies are some of the major drivers for the global H1N1 vaccines market. In addition, increased research in the field of vaccine technologies and substantial government support are driving this market. However, lack of awareness and absence of experienced medical professionals are restraining the growth of H1N1 vaccines market. Furthermore, high capital requirement and stringent regulations are also hindering the growth of the global market for H1N1 vaccines.

Growing demographics and economies in developing countries such as India and China, the discovery of new products with greater focus on efficiency, and advancements in the field of biomedical science are expected to offer good opportunities to the players in the H1N1 vaccines market. Frequent mergers and collaborations between manufacturing companies and government associations as well as product launches are the current trends in the global H1N1 vaccines market. Major players in this market are Medimmune, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and Sanofi Pastuer. Others with a significant presence in the global H1N1 vaccines market are Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL), Sinovac, and Baxter.