Gypsum Fiber Board Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Gypsum Fiber Board market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gypsum Fiber Board market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Saint Gobain
USG
Johns Manville
Georgia-Pacific
National
Eagle Materials
Continental Buiding Products(Lone Star)
PABCO
Fermacell
CNBM
Heng Shenglong
Huilon
Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum
Wood Fiber Gypsum Board
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential
Commercial Building
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Gypsum Fiber Board capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Gypsum Fiber Board manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table Of Contents:
1 Gypsum Fiber Board Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gypsum Fiber Board
1.2 Gypsum Fiber Board Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum
1.2.3 Wood Fiber Gypsum Board
Others
1.3 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Segment by Application
1.3.1 Gypsum Fiber Board Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Gypsum Fiber Board (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Gypsum Fiber Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Gypsum Fiber Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Gypsum Fiber Board Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Gypsum Fiber Board Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Global Gypsum Fiber Board Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Saint Gobain
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Gypsum Fiber Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Saint Gobain Gypsum Fiber Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 USG
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Gypsum Fiber Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 USG Gypsum Fiber Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Johns Manville
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Gypsum Fiber Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Johns Manville Gypsum Fiber Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Georgia-Pacific
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Gypsum Fiber Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Fiber Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 National
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Gypsum Fiber Board Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 National Gypsum Fiber Board Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…….
