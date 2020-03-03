Gypsum-Fiber Board 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The worldwide market for Gypsum-Fiber Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 1750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gypsum-Fiber Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.