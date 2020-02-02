Gypsum Concrete Market : Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast upto 2024

Global Gypsum Concrete Market: Overview

Gypsum concrete, the building material presently finding extensive usage for use as floor underlayment in concrete and wood-frame constructions owing to its fire resistant, radiant heating, and sound reduction, light-weight nature, is rapidly becoming the preferred choice of architects across the globe. The concrete is a mixture of Portland cement, sand, and gypsum plaster. The ease of levelling, better adhesion with the subfloor, and compression strength equal to that of regular concrete are also working in favor of gypsum concrete.

In this report, rich insights about the present state of the global gypsum concrete market and its potential future growth dynamics are included. The study analyzes the key factors that are expected to have a sizeable influence on the future growth prospects of the market. As such, factors such as the key drivers, challenges, present and past trends, rules, regulations, policies, intensity of competition, and potential opportunities are examined at global and regional levels.

The report presents the forecast on the basis of revenue (US$ mn/bn) and volume (kilo tons) over the period between 2016 and 2024, with 2015 considered as the base year for research. The study presents a detailed analysis of the value chain of the global gypsum concrete market, wherein the reader is given a clear overview of the ways companies operating in the market can create the most possible value for customers and the further scope of improvement.

A detailed Porter’s five forces analysis of the market is also included in the report. This is expected to help the reader understand the key forces that are shaping the competitive intensity and thus the attractiveness of the global gypsum concrete market.

Global Gypsum Concrete Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market is chiefly driven owing to the superior characteristics of gypsum concrete structures, the rising demand for sound reducing construction structures in lightweight construction projects, and the increased demand for underfloor heating systems. The concrete still finds primary usage in residential and commercial concrete and wood-frame construction projects for floor underlayment.

However, despite providing vast advantages to builders as well as residents in a construction structure, the usage of gypsum concrete is still vastly limited to countries in North America, especially the U.S. Thus, the overall growth prospects of the market are largely dependent on the growth dynamics of the North America construction industry, which has witnessed slow growth in the past few years.

Nevertheless, the market is expected to gain significant traction across regional markets such as Europe and Asia Pacific over the report’s forecast period owing to the surging demand for environment-friendly products in the construction industries across these regions. The flourishing construction industry in Asia Pacific is also expected to offer promising growth opportunities for the gypsum concrete market.

Global Gypsum Concrete Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

The report analyzes the gypsum concrete market from a geographical perspective for regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in North America is presently the leading demand generator for gypsum concrete and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. Europe and Asia Pacific represent promising investment destinations for the gypsum concrete market and are expected to emerge as the key takers of the product in the next few years.