Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2018 to 2025

This report studies the global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BNBM

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Boral

Yoshino

Baier

Jason

K Lakshmi Cement

Mohta Cement

THRAKON

Walplast

Trimurti

MagicPlas

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gypsum Board

Gypsum Plaster

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market Research Report 2018

1 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster

1.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Gypsum Board

1.2.3 Gypsum Plaster

1.3 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

7 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BNBM

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BNBM Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Saint-Gobain

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Etex Corp

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Knauf

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Knauf Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 USG

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 USG Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 National Gypsum

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Boral

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Boral Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

