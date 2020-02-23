Gypsum Board Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Key Players Analysis, Sales Revenue, Business Growth Opportunities, Recent Trends and Regional Forecast to 2021

Global Gypsum Board Market Information by type (Regular Gypsum Board and Type X Gypsum Board), by applications (residential, institutional, commercial and others) and by product (gypsum wallboard and gypsum ceiling board) – Forecast to 2021

Market Synopsis of Gypsum Board Market

The global gypsum board market has seen a phenomenal growth over the past few years and it has been expected that the global market would see a significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing market for application segment all across the globe. In this modern era, the technology has reformed in the construction sector where the demand for gypsum board has attracted the manufacturers as well as contractors. Over the decade, the construction business is on its peak point and has created an ample amount of growth opportunities in the market. Emerging economies are increasing their spending particularly on infrastructure. Additionally, the rapid urbanization, growing residential sector, several benefits of gypsum board are the major key driving factors. Geographically, APAC is expected to lead the global market followed by North America and Europe.

Segmentation

As per MRFR analysis, the global gypsum board market has been segmented into:

By Type: Regular Gypsum Board and Type X Gypsum Board.

By Applications: residential, institutional, commercial and others.

By Product: gypsum wallboard and gypsum ceiling board

Key Players

The leading market players in the global gypsum board market include American Gypsum, Certainteed, Georgia-Pacific, National Gypsum, Pabco Gypsum, Knauf Dubai, Etex Group, Gulf Gypsum, Taishan Gypsum, Lafarge and others.

Study Objectives of Gypsum Board Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Gypsum Board Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Global Gypsum Board Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by types, products and application.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Gypsum Board Market

