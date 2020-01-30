Gypsum Board 2019 Global Industry Key Players – BNBM , Saint-Gobain , Etex Corp , Knauf Market Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Global Gypsum Board Market

Gypsum board is the generic name for a family of panel products that consist of a noncombustible core, composed primarily of gypsum, and a paper surfacing on the face, back and long edges. Gypsum board is one of several building materials covered by the umbrella term “gypsum panel products.” All gypsum panel products contain gypsum cores; however, they can be faced with a variety of different materials, including paper and fiberglass mats.

Gypsum board is often called drywall, wallboard, or plasterboard. It differs from other panel-type building products, such as plywood, hardboard, and fiberboard, because of its noncombustible core and paper facers. When joints and fastener heads are covered with a joint compound system, gypsum wall board creates a continuous surface suitable for most types of interior decoration.

Gypsum board is a kind of building materials, mainly used in building industry. It is not only with the paper drywall better performance, but also with better moisture proof properties, higher strength performance. Certainly it can replace paper drywall in some fields.

Gypsum and fibers are the main raw materials for the produce of gypsum board. With the development of the downstream industries, gypsum board production keeps increase recent years, some gypsum and fibers manufacturers entered the gypsum board industry.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. Recent years, the industry growth rate was slowing down because of the downstream demand.

Global Gypsum Board market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gypsum Board.

This report researches the worldwide Gypsum Board market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Gypsum Board breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BNBM

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Boral

Yoshino

Baier

Jason

Gypsum Board Breakdown Data by Type

Regular

Moisture Resistant

Fire Resistant

Gypsum Board Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Gypsum Board Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Gypsum Board Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Gypsum Board capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Gypsum Board manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Gypsum Board Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gypsum Board Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gypsum Board Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Regular

1.4.3 Moisture Resistant

1.4.4 Fire Resistant

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gypsum Board Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BNBM

8.1.1 BNBM Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gypsum Board

8.1.4 Gypsum Board Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Saint-Gobain

8.2.1 Saint-Gobain Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gypsum Board

8.2.4 Gypsum Board Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Etex Corp

8.3.1 Etex Corp Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gypsum Board

8.3.4 Gypsum Board Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Knauf

8.4.1 Knauf Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gypsum Board

8.4.4 Gypsum Board Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 USG

8.5.1 USG Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gypsum Board

8.5.4 Gypsum Board Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 National Gypsum

8.6.1 National Gypsum Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gypsum Board

8.6.4 Gypsum Board Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Boral

8.7.1 Boral Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gypsum Board

8.7.4 Gypsum Board Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Yoshino

8.8.1 Yoshino Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gypsum Board

8.8.4 Gypsum Board Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Baier

8.9.1 Baier Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gypsum Board

8.9.4 Gypsum Board Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Jason

8.10.1 Jason Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gypsum Board

8.10.4 Gypsum Board Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

