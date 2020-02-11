Gypsum Board 2017 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Gypsum board is the generic name for a family of panel products that consist of a noncombustible core, composed primarily of gypsum, and a paper surfacing on the face, back and long edges. Gypsum board is one of several building materials covered by the umbrella term “gypsum panel products.” All gypsum panel products contain gypsum cores; however, they can be faced with a variety of different materials, including paper and fiberglass mats.

Gypsum board is often called drywall, wallboard, or plasterboard. It differs from other panel-type building products, such as plywood, hardboard, and fiberboard, because of its noncombustible core and paper facers. When joints and fastener heads are covered with a joint compound system, gypsum wall board creates a continuous surface suitable for most types of interior decoration.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gypsum Board in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Yoshino

BNBM

Jason

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gypsum Wall

Gypsum Ceiling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gypsum Board Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Saint-Gobain

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Gypsum Board Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.2 Etex Corp

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Gypsum Board Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.3 Knauf

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Gypsum Board Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Knauf Gypsum Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.4 USG

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Gypsum Board Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 USG Gypsum Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

2.5 National Gypsum

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Gypsum Board Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

……….

3 Global Gypsum Board Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Gypsum Board Manufacturer Market Share

3.3.2 Top 6 Gypsum Board Manufacturer Market Share

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Gypsum Board Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

..…..Continued

