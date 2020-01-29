Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market Report Explored in Latest Research

Gynecological surgery refers to the surgery on female reproductive system, usually performed by the gynecologists. It comprises procedures for infertility, cancer, benign conditions and incontinence. Occasionally gynecological surgery may be accomplished for cosmetic or elective purposes. The global gynecology surgical instruments market is gaining momentum substantially. This rise in growth of the market is attributed to rising incidence of gynecological ailments, increasing awareness programs along with advanced government healthcare facilities & services.

The global gynecology surgical instruments market is driven by the rising prevalence of gynecological diseases, such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), uterine fibrosis, associated with female reproductive organs, increasing incidence of life style disorder etc. Every woman, at least once in her lifetime visits a gynecologist either for complications associated with menstrual cycle or for pregnancy. This rise in patient population probably propel the market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives and healthcare agencies are now encouraging routine-checkups for gynecological problems and early detection of cancer. Increase in routine-checkups is expected to fuel the market for gynecology surgical instruments market. Additionally, the introduction of technically advanced and user friendly products has amplified the acceptance of surgical procedures such as endoscopy, female sterilization and ablation. Also adoption of minimally invasive procedures, like laparoscopy and high definition imaging devices like 3D endoscope is steering the global gynecological devices market towards swift growth. However, growing inclination for robotic assisted abdominal surgeries is the major factor that may hamper the growth of market to a certain extent.

The global gynecology surgical instruments market can be segmented on the basis of end user, applications, products and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented in to, Speculums, Metal curettes, Scissors, Dilators, Forceps, Trocars, Needle Holders, and others. The considerable growth of forceps segment is due to the recurrent use of forceps in most gynecological operations. The gynecology surgical instruments market is segmented on the basis of applications in to hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, colposcopy, dilation and curettage and others. Laparoscopy forms the major and rapidly-growing application segment of the market. This rapid growth is attributed to the numerous benefits of laparoscopy procedures, including lesser intraoperative & postoperative complications, lesser blood loss, and shorter hospital stays. The market can be further segmented on the basis of end user in to, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics.

Geographically, the global gynecology surgical instruments market is divided in to five main regions, i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market and accounted for a major share. This is attributed to the factors, like increased incidence of gynecological diseases (such as uterine, cervical, ovarian, and vaginal cancer), expanding funding for research proposals in gynecology, rising awareness programs, and inclination of major players in strengthening their presence through purchases and expansions in this region. Followed by North America, Europe is dominating the global market of gynecology surgical instruments. The main factors driving the European market are rising adoption of surgical procedures in gynecology, growing prevalence of gynecological diseases, development of the European healthcare sector, governmental initiatives for awareness programs and supporting medical innovation. The Asian market is expected to witness lucrative growth, attributed to the increased investments in healthcare by private sector and government, high occurrence of gynecological diseases, government initiatives aiming on women’s health, rising purchasing power and betterment in the healthcare sector. China, India and Japan are some of the prominent markets in Asia Pacific region.

Key Players in the market are Stryker Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Sklar Surgical Instruments, MedGyn Products, Inc., KLS Martin Group, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co., Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Olympus Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others.